Tom Murphy's AP Poll for Nov. 27

— Razorback beat writer Tom Murphy breaks down his latest Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

Yes, I voted Michigan higher than Ohio State. The Wolverines essentially outplayed their arch rival on the road and I don't think the football reached the necessary 15-yard line on J.T. Barrett's fourth-down run in double overtime. As that was the game-decided play, I appointed myself as the replay official and deemed Michigan the winner. Now, if only the College Football Playoff selection committee would do the same. As a side note, while I admire Jim Harbaugh for speaking his mind after the game, he appeared to pin everything on the officiating, which isn't a good look.

While Michigan and Ohio State, I suppose, both have a shot at making the four-team playoff, I don't think the committee is going to send that message about non-conference champions. Who knows? Maybe the committee will apply its conference champion metric and neither make it. Whatever happens, it will spark controversy, much like the officiating in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

My second-highest SEC team behind No. 1 Alabama is Florida at No. 15. Weird, huh? But it shows the gap between the Crimson Tide and the second tier in the SEC, particularly with the rash of injuries at other SEC "contenders" like LSU, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M.

Had Arkansas carried through in the second half and beaten Missouri, I would have strongly considered a spot for the Razorbacks among the last few places in this poll.

Did y'all see the Iowa-Nebraska result? What about Navy's 75 points?

Had to put the four-loss Hawkeyes in there. Houston, Boise State and Tennessee and fell out of the poll.

1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Michigan

4 Washington

5 Ohio State

6 Wisconsin

7 Oklahoma

8 Penn State

9 Colorado

10 Oklahoma State

11 USC

12 Florida State

13 West Virginia

14 Western Michigan

15 Florida

16 Navy

17 Auburn

18 Stanford

19 LSU

20 Louisville

21 Texas A&M

22 Utah

23 Iowa

24 Nebraska

25 Air Force

Dropped out: Houston, Boise State, Tennessee