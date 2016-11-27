Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC’s Meet the Press — Conway; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Rubio; Jahana Hayes, the Connecticut teacher chosen as National Teacher of the Year; retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully; John Shinholser and Honesty Liller of the McShin Foundation, which fights substance abuse; Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sanders; Conway. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Ryan; Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to Trump. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
