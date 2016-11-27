Voters in cities approve new taxes on soft drinks

For more than a decade, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and other beverage companies have fought mightily against efforts to tax sugary sodas, defeating more than three dozen such proposals around the country.

But this month, voters in San Francisco, Oakland and Albany, Calif., as well as Boulder, Colo., stunned the industry by approving ballot measures in favor of soda taxes. Cook County, Ill., followed a few days later, introducing a soft-drink tax to Chicago and surrounding areas. They are joining Berkeley, Calif., which passed a tax two years ago, and Philadelphia, which passed one in June, bringing to seven the number of U.S. communities with soda taxes. On the state level, West Virginia has taxed soft drinks since 1951, and Arkansas voters in 1994 approved a soda tax to support Medicaid.

Advocates say the recent sweep represents a watershed moment in the fight for soft-drink taxes. Once viewed as measures likely to find support only in largely health-conscious cities like Berkeley and Boulder, soda taxes have emerged as a bountiful revenue source for cash-strapped local governments to fund early childhood education, public safety and deficit reduction. Soda tax advocates say they believe more cities will now consider their own taxes on sweetened beverages to combat obesity and to finance local programs.

"There's a momentum with these taxes that will be hard for the industry to stop," said Kelly Brownell, dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, who first proposed a "sin tax" on junk food in 1994. "I expect a year or two from now that the taxes will be widespread."

All of the new measures so far impose a tax of at least a penny per ounce of sugary drinks, including sodas, sweetened iced teas and some fruit drinks. Soda tax supporters say they are taking inspiration from the fight against tobacco, which included successful efforts to impose hefty taxes on cigarettes as a way to curb consumption.

Soft-drink sales were already slumping -- consumers are increasingly switching to bottled water and other drinks they consider healthier options than carbonated soft drinks. Viewing taxes as another threat to its core products, the beverage industry has fought vigorously, organizing local business coalitions, lobbying politicians, and spending millions of dollars on advertising and direct mail. The American Beverage Association, an industry trade group, spent $38 million opposing the fall ballot proposals, though it lost every one.

Even so, beverage makers say they are not convinced that soda taxes will be widely adopted. With the help of the beverage association, they have portrayed the taxes as unfair, nanny-state measures that are bad for business and impose a disproportionate burden on the poor.

"I'm originally from Iowa, born and bred, and I just don't see this discriminatory, regressive tax being embraced by Iowans or Midwesterners or Southerners and others in a large swath of the country," said Susan Neely, president of the American Beverage Association. "I just do not believe that this is going to be a tax sweep throughout America."

But public opinion on soda has turned more negative in recent years, with a growing share of Americans believing that sugary drinks contribute to obesity, Type 2 diabetes and other maladies.

Still, not every politician has needed a public health argument to embrace a soda tax. Jim Kenney, the mayor of Philadelphia, sold a tax there to City Council members by linking it to a popular initiative to expand prekindergarten. Cook County officials described the tax revenue as crucial to closing budget shortfalls so they could save public safety jobs. And Santa Fe, N.M., the latest city to propose a soda tax, presented it as a way to raise much-needed money for early childhood education.

John Arnold, a hedge fund billionaire who invested heavily in the Philadelphia and California campaigns, said he became interested in soda taxes for public health reasons, but also believes soda taxes have advantages over other ways to raise municipal money.

"Do you do it by increasing sales taxes or increasing income taxes, or can you find ways, like through soda taxes, where you get an added benefit of improving the health at the local level in addition to raising money?" he asked.

