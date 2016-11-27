Walnut Ridge native revives holiday display

Kim Wallin-Dulaney knows that her father, the late Button Wallin, loved Christmas, and she has made it her mission to honor that in the Walnut Ridge community.

Christmas in the Park in Memory of Button Wallin kicked off in the city’s Stewart Park on Nov. 25. Wallin, a former Walnut Ridge city councilman, died from cancer in 2014. Wallin-Dulaney lives in Jonesboro but approached the Walnut Ridge City Council a couple of months ago about transferring the city’s holiday lights display from the hands of the city into the hands of nonprofit Lawrence County Friends of the Park, which supports park upgrades.

“I wanted to do something to keep the memory of my dad going because he was so instrumental in the positive changes that were made in Walnut Ridge,” Wallin-Dulaney said. “Everyone who ever knew him knew that he would be there for you to help you. He loved the people in the town.”

She said the city sponsored about $10,000 for the project, Lawrence County Friends of the Park sponsored about $5,000, and the rest of the funds for the $40,000 light display came from businesses or Walnut Ridge locals.

“The response that we’ve gotten has been completely overwhelming,” she said. “I just can’t imagine it being this big for the first year.”

Wallin-Dulaney said her father would go all out inside and outside of their home for Christmas when she was growing up.

“He was always known for doing extravagant Christmas lights at home, where people would drive up to see our lights,” she said. “It was amazing. He always did outside lights. KAIT-TV in Jonesboro had come nearly every year and displayed his lights over the TV.”

She said her father’s love for holiday light displays stemmed from his own father.

“From what I’ve been told when [my father] was growing up, my grandfather had a record business, and it was the largest one in Lawrence County for many years, and they would display all their records and put lights on them,” she said. “That’s what [my dad] grew up experiencing: the display of lights.”

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said Wallin had a significant influence on the community and even ran for mayor the same term that Snapp ran.

“He had a real outgoing alpha-male personality,” Snapp said. “And I mean that as a compliment. I knew him well. He really was a great guy. He did a lot for the community.”

Snapp said that over the years, the city’s holiday light display has gone downhill, and he even ceased informing Arkansas Parks and Tourism about the city’s display because he didn’t want to present it as something people should drive miles to see. When Wallin-Dulaney proposed spearheading the display’s revival, the City Council was eager to approve of the project, he said.

“When she made the presentation to the City Council, you could see the councilmen’s eyes light up with an optimistic glean that, ‘Hey, for once, we have someone who’s going to reach out and take charge,’” he said.

Many of the scenes, characters and features of the lights display are also in memory of Wallin. Wallin, who was part of the airport commission, also loved animals. The light display with include an airplane with Santa Clause behind it and deer scenes, Wallin-Dulaney said.

“He was very instrumental in a grant to obtain a new fire department in Walnut Ridge and getting a new firetruck, so we’ve got a firetruck light display, an ambulance, just all sorts of things — trains,” she said. “Dad built a train once and put it on our yard, and it actually moved and would go around in the yard. He loved that sort of thing. We’ve got some trains that will be lit up. They are 40 to 50 feet long.”

To help fund the project, Wallin-Dulaney supplied catalogues from Christmasdonebright.com to members of the community so they could sponsor a light display of their choice. Sponsors are also allowed to have a sign in memory of a loved one, if they wish. The light display cost about $40,000, Wallin-Dulaney said.

“All of them have sold,” Wallin-Dulaney said of the displays offered through the catalogue. “We’ve got anything from trains to an airplane to manger scenes, pink hippos jumping out of Christmas boxes, ambulances to firetrucks.”

The park will close Dec. 2 and 3 and will reopen to the public Dec. 4.

In the future, Wallin-Dulaney would like to add other features, such as carriage rides, to the light display. But for now, she said this display is a way to give back to the Walnut Ridge community in her father’s honor.

“We hope to see it continue to grow, but as of now, we have such a display,” she said. “It’s going to be absolutely beautiful.”

Staff writer Syd Hayman can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or shayman@arkansasonline.com.