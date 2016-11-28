Tornado watch issued for part of Arkansas; 2,500 customers without power, Entergy says

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of southern Arkansas as heavy rain continues to move through much of the state.

Counties along the Arkansas-Louisiana border included in that watch, which is in effect until 5 p.m., are Columbia, Lafayette and Union.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, La., said widespread showers and thunderstorms could become severe at times, with the possibility of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Some areas could see 2 inches of rain or more Monday.

The southeastern third of Arkansas faces an enhanced threat for severe weather along a cold front that will push through Monday afternoon and into the evening hours, the agency’s North Little Rock office said.

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Monday morning, according to Entergy Arkansas’ outage map.

In Little Rock, scattered power failures were reported on the city’s west and south sides, affecting more than 30 customers. Countywide, more than 330 Pulaski County customers were without electricity as of about 11:40 a.m.

At that time, Cross County in northeast Arkansas had the largest amount of outages per county at more than 620.

Statewide, more than 2,553 customers were without power.

Heavy rainfall continued its eastward march shortly before noon, with a heavy band pushing northeast through areas east of Pine Bluff.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

Information for this report was contributed by The Associated Press.