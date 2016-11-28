Rival groups clashin Africa; 85 killed

BANGUI, Central African Republic -- The communications minister of Central African Republic said clashes between armed rival groups have killed at least 85 people and displaced 11,000 others.

Charles Paul Lemasset Mandjia said Sunday that the deadly fighting since Nov. 21 has also injured some 76 people.

The fighting broke out last week in Bria, about 280 miles northeast of Bangui, between the two rebel groups -- the Popular Front for the Renaissance of Central African Republic, and Union for Peace in Central Africa. It spread to Bambari.

A Bambari Catholic church leader, Firmin Gbaboua, said Sunday the situation has calmed.

Central African Republic descended into conflict in 2013 when the mostly Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew the Christian president, ushering in a brutal reign. The Christian anti-Balaka militia retaliated with a backlash against Muslim civilians.

35 in Congo shot,hacked to death

KINSHASA, Congo -- A regional administrator blamed a local militia in Congo's northeast for killing at least 35 civilians with machetes and guns.

Joy Bokele, administrator of the Lubero territory in the North Kivu province, named the Mai Mai Mazembe militia group as being responsible for the attack early Sunday.

Bokele said the motive for the attack on a displaced group of mostly ethnic Hutus was unclear. He said one of the militia assailants also was killed.

A representative for the Hutu community group called on Congo's government and United Nations peacekeeping forces to take steps to secure the safety of the region's Hutu population.

The militia group is composed mostly of members of the Nande ethnic group, and ethnic clashes have been escalating in Congo this year.

Israeli air raid kills4 militants in Syria

JERUSALEM -- Israeli aircraft struck a machine-gun-mounted vehicle inside Syria on Sunday, killing four Islamic State-affiliated militants inside after they had opened fire on a military patrol on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

Israel has been largely unaffected by the Syrian civil war raging next door, suffering only sporadic spillover fire over the frontier that Israel has generally dismissed as tactical errors of the Assad regime. Israel has responded to these cases lightly, with limited reprisals on Syrian positions in response to the errant fire.

But Sunday's event, in the southern part of the Golan Heights, appears to be a rare case of an intentional shooting ambush by Islamic militants targeting Israeli troops.

Lt. Col. Peter Lerner said the Israeli patrol came under machine-gun and mortar fire early Sunday. They returned fire toward Syria before an Israeli aircraft engaged, striking the vehicle in question and killing its passengers. He said all were suspected militants from an Islamic State extremist group offshoot that controls the area. No Israeli troops were harmed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the troops for thwarting the attack.

