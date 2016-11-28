Adcock's in-home visit with Arkansas honors his late father

Cindi Adcock, the mother of Arkansas offensive line commitment Kirby Adcock, provided a feast for Coach Bret Bielema and three assistant coaches during an in-home visit Sunday.

The day was in honor of Kirby’s father, Max, who passed away in 2014.

The menu featured what Max labeled as football food. The spread included wings, chicken strips, shrimp wrapped in bacon, slider sandwiches, summer sausage, hot dog links in barbecue sauce, meatballs and elk along with four different kinds of dips.

The dessert menu was pies, banana pudding, cake, cookies and cupcakes.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson accompanied Bielema.

Adcock of Nashville was pleased to see his future coaches and came away impressed with their appetites.

“Coach Lunney got seconds, but Coach Anderson and Coach Bielema got some desert, too,” Adcock said. “So I would say it was a toss-up.

“We had some elk poppers that they all liked. Coach Bielema enjoyed sliders, and Coach Anderson really enjoyed the banana pudding.”

The 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound Adcock said his father would’ve approved.

“We did some of the things we did when he was here,” Adcock said. “All the finger foods set up around the kitchen, and we did a Chinese Christmas where you can take others' gifts and things like that. Made sure everyone ate good. We had all my brothers and sister there. He always enjoyed it when we were all together like that and just eating and having a good time.”

Adcock, who plans to enroll at Arkansas in January, said his mother had a special request for Bielema.

“My mom got a picture frame that could record voices, and it would replay them at the touch of a button,” Adcock said. “She got Coach Bielema to say Woo Pig into it.”

She also asked the coaches to pose for a photo while wearing some special shirts.

“The shirts are Razorback shirts my mom had made that have Adcock on the back,” he said. “She got them for my family to wear on signing day.”