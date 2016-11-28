Alabama, Clemson assistants among Broyles Award finalists

LITTLE ROCK — Coaches from Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Michigan and Pittsburgh are the finalists for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football.

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the five finalists Monday, and the winner will be named at a ceremony next week in Little Rock. The five finalists are: Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Broyles is a former Arkansas coach who saw many assistants build successful careers at the professional and college level.

Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma won the award last year.