Monday, November 28, 2016, 4:27 p.m.
Alabama, Clemson assistants among Broyles Award finalists

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:21 p.m.

In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt works with his players during football practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Pruitt will make $1 million annually under his three-year deal. The compensation committee of the University of Alabama system trustees approved Pruitt's contract Tuesday,June 21, 2016 along with new deals for eight other football assistants. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP)

LITTLE ROCK — Coaches from Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Michigan and Pittsburgh are the finalists for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football.

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced the five finalists Monday, and the winner will be named at a ceremony next week in Little Rock. The five finalists are: Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Broyles is a former Arkansas coach who saw many assistants build successful careers at the professional and college level.

Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma won the award last year.

