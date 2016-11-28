Arkansas man dies after vehicle hits trees, overturns

An Arkansas man was killed early Sunday morning when his vehicle ran off an interstate into a wooded area and rolled several times in Washington County, state police said.

Wash J. Whitelaw, 62, of Fayetteville was traveling in a 2002 Honda south on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville around 3 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Whitelaw's vehicle ran off the road in a curve and entered a wooded area, where it struck a few trees and rolled several times, the report said.

No one else was injured, and conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Whitelaw's death is the 497th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.