Arkansas sheriff's office employee arrested on sexual-assault charge

A Johnson County sheriff’s office employee on paid leave was arrested Monday on a sexual-assault charge, according to authorities.

In a news release, the agency said Robert Retford, 55, of Knoxville, is being held on one count of third-degree sexual assault, a class C felony, after a complaint was made in September.

The sheriff's office said Retford was placed on administrative leave after it received the complaint, and the Arkansas State Police was asked to lead the investigation because of a potential conflict of interest.

Retford remained at the jail in Pope County, which neighbors Johnson County, without bail as of Monday afternoon, records show. He has a court appearance set for Jan. 6.

The sexual-assault charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Additional information regarding the charge against Retford was not immediately available.