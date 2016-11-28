Arkansas tight end Sprinkle accepts Senior Bowl invitation

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Sprinkle joins punter Toby Baker as Razorbacks who have accepted invitations to the Jan. 28 game that will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium starting at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Sprinkle has 33 receptions this season for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

Baker has punted 50 times win a 44.5 yard per kick average. He's also placed 19 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.