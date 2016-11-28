Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 28, 2016, 7:25 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas tight end Sprinkle accepts Senior Bowl invitation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:23 p.m.

arkansas-tight-end-jeremy-sprinkle-83-is-tackled-by-mississippi-state-defensive-back-kivon-coman-11-after-making-a-reception-on-saturday-nov-19-2016-at-davis-wade-stadium-in-starkville-miss-during-the-third-quarter

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) is tackled by Mississippi State defensive back Kivon Coman (11) after making a reception on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., during the third quarter.

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Sprinkle joins punter Toby Baker as Razorbacks who have accepted invitations to the Jan. 28 game that will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium starting at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

Sprinkle has 33 receptions this season for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

Baker has punted 50 times win a 44.5 yard per kick average. He's also placed 19 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas tight end Sprinkle accepts Senior Bowl invitation

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online