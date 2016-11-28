Bielema and defensive staff visit with safety target J'Marick Woods 'amazing'

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and his defensive staff spent the day with safety target J’Marick Woods and it appears the trip couldn’t have gone better.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has approximately 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State. He committed to the Wolverines in March.

The Razorback coaches arrived at his school around noon and then went to dinner with Woods and his family during the evening.

“Man, it was great,” Woods said. “I really had a great time. I know my family enjoyed it. Just seeing Coach B and his staff.. his whole defensive staff. They came to my school. They welcomed me there and then we went out to eat later with the rest of my family. We talked and he answered all of my questions. I just feel real comfortable with them.”

Woods has officially visited his three finalists, Arkansas, Michigan and Mississippi State. He asked the coaches several questions.

“Just questions of how Arkansas can really set me up for my future and things like that,” Woods said. “Everything I’m looking for in a school…they have everything to offer. That’s a big plus.”

While eating dinner at a local restaurant, Woods came away impressed with Bielema’s patience and ability to carry on conversations with onlookers that approached the table.

“When people came around… Coach B is just a real genuine, good hearted guy,” Woods said. “He’s actually holding conversations with people and trying to talk to them and not being disrespectful and stuff. What was crazy about it was they had Alabama gear on.

“He’s down-to-earth. Uncommon man- that’s their slogan and you can tell he’s an uncommon man.”

Woods said the today was very positive for Arkansas, but remained cautious until his other two finalists make their pitches.

“It helped them a lot,” Woods said. “I don’t want to say anything too much until after… because I still have Mississippi State coming tomorrow and Michigan coming Wednesday. But after that I’ll really be able to tell where Arkansas stands with these two schools because I’ll be able to compare them then. But as of right now the visit.. there was nothing bad about it. Everything was positive. It was amazing.”

His parents were impressed with Bielema and his staff during their son’s official visit to Fayetteville for the Alabama game. The same was true for tonight.

“They love it just like every time,” Woods said. “They love the way Coach B and the whole staff comes with it consistently with the same attitude, the same mindset. Just the same everything. They told me they could see me at Arkansas."

"At the end of the day, they’re going to be supportive of my decision because they know it’s my decision. They don’t have to wake up in the morning and go work out or go to school, but they’re going to give me their input, the good things they see and the bad things they see, but there was nothing, but good things they saw tonight.”