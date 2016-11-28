Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 28, 2016, 4:24 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Body in pond identified as missing Arkansas man

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.

Rockne "Rocky" Brown, 34, of Holland

PHOTO BY FAULKNER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Rockne "Rocky" Brown, 34, of Holland

Faulkner County authorities have identified the body found in a pond Wednesday as a Holland man who went missing in September.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Rockne “Rocky” Brown’s body was found in the pond, which was near the 200 block of Sawmill Road, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The investigation into Brown’s cause of death is ongoing, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said in an Oct. 5 news release that Brown was missing. His family reported him missing on Sept. 30, and authorities said no one had seen him since Sept. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Body in pond identified as missing Arkansas man

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online