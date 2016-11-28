Home /
Body in pond identified as missing Arkansas man
Faulkner County authorities have identified the body found in a pond Wednesday as a Holland man who went missing in September.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Rockne “Rocky” Brown’s body was found in the pond, which was near the 200 block of Sawmill Road, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The investigation into Brown’s cause of death is ongoing, the office said.
The sheriff’s office said in an Oct. 5 news release that Brown was missing. His family reported him missing on Sept. 30, and authorities said no one had seen him since Sept. 3.
