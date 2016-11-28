Delta bans pro-Trump passenger for life, gives refunds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Delta Air Lines is banning for life a passenger who rudely professed his support for Republican President-elect Donald Trump and insulted those who didn't on a flight to Pennsylvania, the company's CEO said Monday.

Edward Bastian said in an internal memo that the airline is also refunding the cost of tickets for other passengers on the Nov. 22 flight from Atlanta to Allentown.

A video posted on Facebook by a passenger shows a man standing in the aisle, yelling and insulting supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The man asks loudly: "We got some Hillary b------ on here?" He proceeds to clap and yell Trump's name a few times while other passengers seemingly try to ignore him, some staring at phones and tablets, others with arms folded.

Referring to Trump's victory, he says: "If you don't like it, too bad."

The Atlanta-based airline had previously apologized over the man's outburst.

Bastian said the crew questioned the man and made the best decision they could, given the information they had, and allowed him to remain on the flight.

"However, if our colleagues had witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is no question they would have removed him from the aircraft," he wrote Monday. "He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane."