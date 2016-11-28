Green Party to ask Pennsylvania court to order election recount

The Green Party says it will ask a Pennsylvania court to order a statewide recount of the state's Nov. 8 presidential election result.

But it's unclear if the courts would have authority to do so.

A lawyer for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wouldn't discuss what would be alleged in the expected lawsuit Monday.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump edged Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 71,000 votes, or about 1 percent, in Pennsylvania.

Democratic Secretary of State Pedro Cortes said there's no evidence of voting irregularities or cyberattacks on Pennsylvania's voting machines, 96 percent of which record votes electronically and leave no paper trail.

A GOP lawyer said the courts lack authority to order a statewide recount. Cortes said he's also unaware of the courts having authority to do so.

