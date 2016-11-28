Business in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood says $1,000 wreath stolen

The owner of a boutique in Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood refuses to let a thief put a damper on Christmastime after a wreath was stolen last week.

Erin Hohnbaum, CEO of E.Leigh’s at 2911 Kavanaugh Blvd., told Arkansas Online on Monday that the theft shouldn't "scare us or take the joy out of the holiday season."

"We all need to band together and support each other this Christmas," she said.

The over-the-door garland adorned with silver and gold ornaments and ribbon had been hanging up above the store’s front ahead of a nationwide promotion meant to boost sales at local shops the day after Black Friday.

When an employee arrived to open the store Saturday, the wreath was nowhere to be found, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

It had been stolen between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, police say.

Hohnbaum valued the holiday decoration, which the business had used for at least two years, at close to $1,000.

The owner said E.Leigh's has received donation offers from members of the Hillcrest community to go toward the wreath's replacement.

"Of course, we're not accepting donations," Hohnbaum said, adding her appreciation for the generosity of area residents.