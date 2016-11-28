Central Arkansas dental practice sells 4 offices for $1.7 million

A Jacksonville dentistry sold four of its offices to another dental group for $1.7 million, a news release said.

While Cooper Family Dentistry sold its Lonoke, Little Rock and Conway locations as well as its office on Braden Street in Jacksonville to Rock Family Dental, it will still operate at its original location at 308 N. James St. in Jacksonville.

The release said the group — led by father Dr. James Cooper and his son, Dr. Jordan Cooper — expended its original location in February, adding a 3,100-square-foot “hygiene wing” that contains six hygiene rooms, two oral surgery rooms and a space for general emergencies.