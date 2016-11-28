Little Rock man robbed by man driving him to rap concert, police say

A Little Rock resident says he was robbed of $200 by a man who was supposed to give him a ride to a rap concert Friday night, police said.

The 36-year-old told police he paid a man $30 to drive him to a Gucci Mane concert at a Little Rock venue around 9:15 p.m., according to a police report. The pair were riding in a Ford Taurus when the hired driver told the victim he needed to make a stop at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Scott Street, the victim told police.

When they pulled up to the complex, the driver took out a silver pistol and stole $200 from the victim, he told police.

The victim told officers the name of the robber and his apartment number, and police went to his residence but could not find him. He was described as a 21-year-old black man who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

The assailant named on the report has not been arrested as of Monday morning, according to the Pulaski County inmate roster.