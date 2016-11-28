Man tells police he was shot on playground of Little Rock school

A man told police he was shot Saturday night in the playground of a Little Rock elementary school after he refused to hand over money.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Kevante Jones was near the slides on the playground at Watson Elementary School, located at 7000 Valley Drive, around 7 p.m.

He told police that a black male ran to him and said, “Run you pockets.”

“I ain’t running s---,” Jones reportedly replied. The robber responded by shooting him in the left shoulder, he told police.

Police said Jones then contacted a friend named Hope, who met him at different location and took him to her house on Stardust Trail. He went to UAMS Medical Center on Sunday morning “for a check up,” police said. That’s where he spoke to officers.

Investigators were sent to Watson Elementary School but could not find a crime scene, the report said. The gunman was described as a 17- to 20-year-old standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, police said.