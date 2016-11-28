Home /
Man tells police he was shot on playground of Little Rock school
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
A man told police he was shot Saturday night in the playground of a Little Rock elementary school after he refused to hand over money.
According to a police report, 21-year-old Kevante Jones was near the slides on the playground at Watson Elementary School, located at 7000 Valley Drive, around 7 p.m.
He told police that a black male ran to him and said, “Run you pockets.”
“I ain’t running s---,” Jones reportedly replied. The robber responded by shooting him in the left shoulder, he told police.
Police said Jones then contacted a friend named Hope, who met him at different location and took him to her house on Stardust Trail. He went to UAMS Medical Center on Sunday morning “for a check up,” police said. That’s where he spoke to officers.
Investigators were sent to Watson Elementary School but could not find a crime scene, the report said. The gunman was described as a 17- to 20-year-old standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man tells police he was shot on playground of Little Rock school
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.