Gunfire kills one in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed, nine people were injured and witnesses said others ran in panic during an early Sunday shooting in New Orleans’ French Quarter, a bustling tourist destination.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said officers responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets.

Harrison said none of the victims was an intended target when two other men began arguing and shooting. Investigators continued searching Sunday night for the gunmen, who fled on foot. Police believe the gunmen are from out of town.

“We will find them. And we will go to the ends of the earth to make sure that we bring them to justice,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

The shooting victims were two women and eight men ranging in age from 20 to 37, Harrison said. One of the men — 25-year-old Demontris Toliver — died at a hospital.

Veterans protest college’s flag ban

AMHERST, Mass. — Veterans protested Sunday at a western Massachusetts college facing criticism from around the country for its decision to stop flying U.S. flags after students allegedly burned a flag in protest of Donald Trump’s presidential election.

Dozens of veterans and other demonstrators held American flags and chanted “USA” at Hampshire College in Amherst, in what organizers called a “peaceful demonstration of freedom.”

College officials decided to indefinitely stop flying flags earlier this month after the main flag in the center of campus was burned after students lowered the banner to half-staff. Officials replaced the flag, but it was lowered again.

School officials said they welcome peaceful discussions about the flag decision.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and others at the rally said the school’s decision disrespects veterans and current military members.

California bar split on proposed sex ban

SAN FRANCISCO — The nation’s largest state bar association is overhauling ethics rules for attorneys for the first time in 30 years, and some lawyers are divided over a proposal that would open them up to discipline for having sex with clients.

California currently bars attorneys from coercing a client into sex or demanding sex in exchange for legal representation.

Supporters of an all-out ban say the relationship between a lawyer and client is inherently unequal, so any sexual relationship is potentially coercive.

But opponents of the ban, including the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s ethics committee, say an allout ban is unnecessary and would be struck down as an unconstitutional violation of fundamental privacy rights.

The bar’s board of trustees approved an additional public comment period on the sex ban rule earlier this month. The rules commission has until the end of March to get the board’s approval for the proposals and send them to the California Supreme Court, which will have final say on the changes.

A Section on 11/28/2016