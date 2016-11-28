• It's been 53 years since President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas. Mementos from that day in 1963 remain, and some are now on the auction block from various sellers -- but they won't come cheap. Items up for sale include the gun used when assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested, for which the online opening bid through Heritage Auctions is $4,000; handcuffs used on Oswald during that arrest, for which the starting online bid through Goldin Auctions is $50,000; and a metal post from the fence near where the president was shot, for which the starting bid on eBay is $23,500. "The Kennedy assassination is one of those iconic events in American history," said Jim Riddlesperger, a political science professor at Texas Christian University. "Interest in it just keeps growing and growing and growing. It has really captured the imagination of the American public the way other events don't, at least not in our lifetimes."

• Last week, President-elect Donald Trump ripped Saturday Night Live on Twitter, calling the sketch comedy show "one-sided" and "biased." One cast member says he has a point. Michael Che, who hosts the show's "Weekend Update" segment, told Esquire magazine that despite trying to remain balanced and take on both sides, the show has seemed to shift leftward. "Oddly, I agree with him," Che said, adding he thinks "the show should show all views, and we make a conscious effort to do so." Che referred to a recent sketch involving liberals, in denial over Trump's election, wanting to move into a "bubble" protecting their progressive ideas from other forms of thinking. "That was a great sketch poking fun at ultra-liberals," Che said. SNL did a number of skits on the election campaign that hit the left. In one, white New York liberals melt down on election night as it becomes clear Trump is going to win. But with an election as polarizing as the one the U.S. just went through, Che said both Democrats and Republicans have backed into their own corners and no longer have any desire to find the middle ground. "It's very tribal in America, especially now," the comedian said. "So if you're a liberal, you're liberal about everything. You have your mind made up before you've even heard the details, you know? When you read the headline, you already know the story." He continued: "If you're conservative, it's the same thing. That's why this election was so polarizing. Nobody was saying, 'Both of them have things I like, but I'm considering one over the other.' It's always, 'I hate this guy.' Or, 'I hate this lady.' It was split. So with big, heavy issues, they have their minds made up and they're angry about it because they think if you give up one thing you're giving up everything."

