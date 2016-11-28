Donald Trump’s namesake tower in Manhattan was renamed “Dump Tower” on Google Maps for several hours, after which a Google spokesman said the issue had been corrected, and explained that the company sometimes relies on user input to help keep its maps up-to-date.

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, was widely ridiculed by opponents of deceased Cuban leader Fidel Castro after he issued a statement with positive remarks about Castro, sparking the Twitter hashtag #trudeaueulogies, in which people tweeted positive comments about historically evil people such as “Jeffrey Dahmer, known for his culinary adventurism.”

Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, who has sparked a backlash from Indians over his plan to remove large-denomination bills from circulation, forcing people to deposit their cash savings, used a radio address to assure the country that the cash crisis will ease within his proposed 50-day period.

Hatice Kamer, a BBC Turkish correspondent, was arrested in Turkey while covering a deadly copper mine collapse, then was released the next day and told that she would face charges of having supported the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party through her reporting.

Maria Korcsmaros, a Southern California woman who survived a nearly fatal shark attack, is now handing out posters and petitioning for more protection for the fish, which are targeted for their fins.

Annie Amies, spokesman for Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., said security helped to quickly resolve a Black Friday brawl that involved about six men and was filmed and gained millions of views on social media.

Duncan Hall, a police inspector in New Zealand, said a search was ongoing for a person missing after a chartered fishing boat was overcome by 13-foot waves at the entrance to a harbor near Auckland, killing seven of the boat’s passengers.

Ceola Waddell Jr., a Los Angeles homeless man, has accumulated a fan base over a video posted online that shows his living quarters, beneath the 110 Freeway near the Coliseum, that feature a living room sofa and loveseat, four-poster bed, porcelain toilet and zebra-skin slipcovers.

Robert Swift, a human-rights attorney, described as a “question of who is the owner and who is entitled” a legal dispute over a multimillion-dollar treasure trove of art believed to have been owned by the regime of Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos.