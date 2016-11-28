Plan lets disabled drive hiking route
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.
WOODSTOCK, N.Y. — A proposal by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation would allow people with disabilities to drive up a mountain to one of the five remaining fire towers in the Catskills.
Overlook Mountain in Woodstock is popular with hikers who climb a 2.4-mile trail to the fire tower on its summit. From the tower, people can see a panoramic view of mountains, the Hudson River and New York City reservoirs.
Under the state’s updated access plan, people with disabilities could drive to the fire tower with a special permit. The plan also calls for more than 30 new parking spaces and some new trails.
The department says Overlook is one of the most-visited locations in the Catskills.
