PHOTO: Arkansas police seize 41 pounds of marijuana after traffic stop

Police confiscated 41 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop Saturday in northeast Arkansas, a prosecuting attorney said Monday.

In a news release, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said Arkansas State Police stopped 20-year-old Christopher Bell on U.S. Highway 67 near its intersection with Jackson County Road 43. Bell was headed north in a rental car, Boyce said.

Police found “41 pounds of high-grade hydroponic marijuana” in the car, the release said. The Jackson County sheriff’s office and the Third District’s drug task force helped state police with the seizure.

Bell, of Dickson, Tenn., was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. As of 3 p.m. Monday, authorities had yet to file formal charges against him, Boyce said.