Police: Little Rock delivery man robbed of pizzas, breadsticks at gunpoint

A pizza delivery man was robbed of pizzas and breadsticks while working in Little Rock on Sunday night, police said.

The 28-year-old man from Alexander told officers he was delivering food to a home in the 2000 block of West 26th Street at 11:26 p.m. when two men wearing dark gray hoodies, dark pants and ski masks approached him, according to a Little Rock police report.

One of the men pulled out a small semi-automatic pistol and said: "You know what this is. We do not want to shoot you. Just give us whatever you have and your vehicle," the victim told police.

He handed over the pizzas, breadsticks and the cash he had on him but did not give the men his car keys, and they left, he told police.

The delivery man described the suspects as two black men between the ages of 18 and 22, one who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and one who is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the assailants.