Police: Little Rock lingerie shop robbed of cash, gas canisters used to make whipped cream

An assailant stole nitrous oxide canisters and cash from a Little Rock lingerie shop Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers arrived at Cupid's Lingerie at 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road around 2:20 p.m. and spoke with an employee who said an unknown man had robbed the store, officer Brittany Godfrey wrote in a report.

The employee told the officers a black man wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants came into the store and was "bouncing up and down" and yelled, "30 seconds! 30 seconds!"

The man demanded a box of "whip-its" and the charger, the employee said. "Whip-its" are nitrous oxide canisters that can be used to make whipped cream or as an inhalant.

He also demanded cash from the register and then fled from the store after the employee handed him an undisclosed amount of money, she told police.

Officers were notified of the incident and searched the area, Godfrey wrote. No suspect was identified on the report.

The robber was said to stand around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weigh about 135 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.