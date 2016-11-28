Police: Man robbed of prescription medicine, cash while washing car in Little Rock

An Arkansas man says he was robbed Friday of his prescription medicine and some cash while washing his car in Little Rock, police said.

The 40-year-old Jacksonville resident told police he was rinsing off his 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe at a car wash at 400 E. 26th St. at 8:57 p.m. when two men approached him.

One of them brandished a handgun and grabbed around $160 in cash from his front pocket, the victim told police.

They also took a bag containing his prescription medication, including bottles of hydrocodone and oxycodone, from the front seat of his car, he told police.

The men, described on the report as two black assailants around 5 feet 8 inches tall, fled the scene, and police said they searched the area but did not find them.