Man robs Little Rock grocery store at gunpoint, police say

A man robbed a Little Rock grocery store at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, police said.

An employee at the Asian Mart, located at 3002 S. University Ave., told police the robber entered the store and pointed a silver revolver at her a little after 3:20 p.m.

She handed over an unknown amount of money from the cash register. The robber then left the store, heading south on foot. Police looked for him in the area but did not find him.

The employee described the robber as a 5-foot-5-inch-tall black man wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie with a white undershirt and black “workout pants” with white stripes running down each leg.