Police: Man tries to rob Little Rock hotel by passing note
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
A man tried to rob a Little Rock hotel Friday night by passing a note to an employee, police said.
A police report said officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Quality Inn, located at 6100 Mitchell Drive, at 10:08 p.m. When police arrived, they searched the building without finding the man.
A witness told officers a black man entered through the hotel’s front door and walked up to the counter. He gave the witness a plastic bag and a note.
“The money in the bag,” it reportedly read. “I am armed. No bull----.”
According to the report, nothing was taken, and a surveillance camera recorded the man running out of the building, heading west. He left the note and the bag at the hotel.
The would-be robber was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants and a black mask, the report said. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
