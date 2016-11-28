Police: Man tries to rob Little Rock hotel by passing note

A man tried to rob a Little Rock hotel Friday night by passing a note to an employee, police said.

A police report said officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Quality Inn, located at 6100 Mitchell Drive, at 10:08 p.m. When police arrived, they searched the building without finding the man.

A witness told officers a black man entered through the hotel’s front door and walked up to the counter. He gave the witness a plastic bag and a note.

“The money in the bag,” it reportedly read. “I am armed. No bull----.”

According to the report, nothing was taken, and a surveillance camera recorded the man running out of the building, heading west. He left the note and the bag at the hotel.

The would-be robber was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants and a black mask, the report said. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.