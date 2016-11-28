S.C. church shooting suspect allowed to act as his own attorney

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The white man accused of fatally shooting nine black parishioners at a church was allowed Monday to act as his own attorney, opening the door for Dylann Roof to question survivors of the attack and relatives of the dead.

Roof's decision to represent himself comes months after he offered to plead guilty in exchange for the promise of life in prison. But federal prosecutors have refused to take the death penalty off the table in the slayings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Until now, Roof has been represented by one of the nation's most respected capital defenders.

He joins a long line of high-profile defendants who acted as their own attorneys. Serial killer Ted Bundy, Beltway sniper John Allen Muhammed and Army Major Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in Texas, ended up with death sentences.

After firing their lawyers, Long Island Rail Road shooter Colin Ferguson was sentenced to 200 years in prison, and 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui was sent away for life.