Style: Where to be merry in December

December drops down the chimney with a merry thump and tumble and scatter of twinkle trees, elves, shoes, sugarplums, bats, pigs, fruitcakes and bacon-bacon-bacon, Ron Wolfe writes in Tuesday’s Style section. Wishes come true for good boys and girls. The rest have to sweep up afterward.

Clip and save Ron’s December calendar this month for details on everything from Christmas tree lightings to performances of The Nutrcracker to Bacon Day.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.