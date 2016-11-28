Trial set for 1 of 3 teens accused in killing of Sherwood student

One of the teens charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Sylvan Hills High School student in April was found fit to stand trial Monday.

Xavier Porter, 18, of North Little Rock is scheduled to appear at a hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Feb. 27 before his trial begins April 11. Porter, Trevone Miller and Quincy Parks, 15, were arrested the day after the death of 17-year-old Bryan Allen Thompson on April 21 in Sherwood.

Judge Herbert Wright ordered a mental examination for Porter on Aug. 8 after the teen’s attorney, Ronald Davis, requested one. The death penalty was also waived Monday.

Porter and Thompson both went to Sylvan Hills and worked at the same Texas Roadhouse restaurant, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Miller, who was 14 at the time of the killing, had the idea to rob Thompson, Porter told police.

Sherwood police detective Frank Spence testified that Porter called Thompson to meet at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center at 51 Shelby Roads, the newspaper reported. Porter told Thompson that Parks had left his cellphone in the back of his car, an attempt to lure him to the robbery, Spence said.

Surveillance footage shows Porter leave the parking lot before Thompson arrives, the Democrat-Gazette reported. The video also shows Parks shooting into the car, Spence said.

Porter, Parks and Miller were all charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. Arkansas Online reported that Miller’s case was moved to juvenile court in October. Parks’ trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 7.