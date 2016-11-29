PHOTO: 41 pounds of marijuana seized during Arkansas traffic stop, driver held

State police arrested a Tennessee man after finding 41 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Jackson County, said Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce of Newport.

Christopher Bell, 20, of Dickson, Tenn., was stopped Saturday at mile marker 87 heading north on U.S. 67 near Newport. A trooper found 41 one-pound packages of high-grade hydroponic marijuana inside the vehicle, Boyce said.

Bell is being held in the Jackson County jail in Newport with bail set at $100,000 Monday by Circuit Judge Harold S. Erwin. He is awaiting formal charges, Boyce said.

The Third Judicial Drug Task Force and the Jackson County sheriff's office assisted with the search and seizure, Boyce said.

