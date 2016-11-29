Arkansas man accused of exposing 10-month-old boy to meth

A Hot Springs man is accused of exposing a 10-month-old child to methamphetamine in July while with the boy and the child's mother, records show.

The Sentinel-Record reported that Harvey Jackie Austin, 33, was arrested Sunday on charges of exposure of a child to a chemical substance or methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.

A Garland County sheriff's deputy was called to a domestic disturbance July 6 involving Austin and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Delta Meredith Queen, in the 1200 block of Marion Anderson Road.

At the home, Queen told authorities that she and Austin had gotten into a fight after he told her that the child had fallen down stairs while Austin got food.

Queen, who faces similar charges of exposure of a child to a chemical substance or methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor, was arrested Aug. 25 and pleaded innocent Oct. 17.

The boy, who is now in protective custody, had bruising around his nose and upper lip, a swollen and cut upper lip and an apparent cigarette burn on the palm of his hand, a deputy noted.

A hair test administered on the child at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock on July 6 tested positive for meth.

Austin remained at the Garland County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 9 in district court.

Queen's name did not appear in the online jail roster at that time. Court records show she is set to appear Dec. 12 for a disposition hearing in circuit court.

Information for this report was contributed by Colbie McCloud of the Sentinel-Record.