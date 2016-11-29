Home /
Arkansan accused of grabbing ex-wife as she knelt at grave, dragging her through cemetery
This article was published today at 12:02 p.m.
An Arkansas man is accused of following his ex-wife to a cemetery and grabbing her by her hair as she knelt in front of her grandfather’s grave.
Tyler David Bates, 26, of Hot Springs was arrested Sunday on a charge of third-degree domestic battery and violation of a protection order, the Sentinel-Record reported.
His name did not appear on the Garland County jail roster as of Tuesday morning.
Police say Bates walked up behind the woman Oct. 2 at Godwin Cemetery off Godwin Cemetery Road and dragged the victim through the cemetery by her hair until her cousin intervened.
The woman suffered bruises to both of her wrists as well as abrasions on her legs and feet, according to the affidavit.
Bates has a court appearance set for Dec. 12 in Garland County District Court, records show.
JiminyC56 says... November 29, 2016 at 12:31 p.m.
Looks like a real tough guy!
Kharma says... November 29, 2016 at 1:06 p.m.
He is "mas macho!"
dvc72120 says... November 29, 2016 at 1:25 p.m.
Need to drag him behind a car!
