Arkansas man killed after car crashes into trees

An Arkansas man died after his vehicle ran off a U.S. highway and crashed into trees in Cleveland County Monday, state police said.

Jerry L. Smith, 39, of Rison was driving north around 4:50 p.m. in a 1990 Honda Accord on U.S. 79 south of Kingsland, according to Arkansas State Police.

The Honda traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch and hit several trees, authorities said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, and conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Smith's death is the 498th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.