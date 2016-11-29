Home /
Arrest made in Cabot killing, authorities say
This article was published today at 9:33 a.m.
One person has been arrested in a killing in Cabot, authorities said Tuesday.
Sgt. Shane Moore, spokesman for the Police Department, said one suspect was charged with first-degree murder in the death, which was reported Monday at the Chapel Ridge apartments at 300 Chapel Ridge Dr.
The names of the suspect and the victim weren't clear Tuesday morning. Moore said additional details would be released later Tuesday morning.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
