Authorities: Arkansas man throws knife at neighbor during argument

An Arkansas man is accused of throwing a knife at his neighbor during a fight early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said in a report that deputies arrested James Randall at 12:16 a.m. after he hurled the pointed projectile at his next-door neighbor in the 700 block of Brewer Road.

Randall, 49, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was booked at 1:05 a.m.

He’s being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski County District Court on Jan. 3.

