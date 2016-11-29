Tractor-trailer driver hit while walking on Arkansas road dies from injuries, police say

Arkansas State Police on Tuesday reported the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Jonesboro last month and later died.

Police said Lamar Sanders, 55, of New Albany, Miss., was pronounced dead by the Shelby County, Tenn., coroner the night of Nov. 4. He was injured when he was hit by a passing car Oct. 18.

An accident report filed by Jonesboro police said Sanders had stopped his tractor-trailer at 1:18 a.m. on the northbound side of Harrisburg Road, just north of its intersection with Fernwood Drive.

Police said Sanders had stopped “for an undetermined reason” and then began to walk across the road. He was struck by a southbound 2009 Dodge Caliber. When police arrived, he had blood coming from his mouth, nose and ear as he gasped for breath, the report said.

He was then airlifted to Region One Health in Memphis.

State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. According to preliminary figures, the death was the 499th of 2016 on Arkansas roads.