Body in Arkansas pond ID'd as missing man, 34

CONWAY -- Authorities have identified the body of a man found in a rural Faulkner County pond.

The sheriff's office said Monday the victim was Rockne Brown, 34, who had been reported missing by family members Sept. 30. The sheriff's office, with the help of volunteers, had searched the area where he was believed to be missing.

"Investigators are looking into what happened to Mr. Brown," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The death remains under investigation.

State Desk on 11/29/2016