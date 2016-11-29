Cabot police investigating homicide

Police are investigating a death in Cabot as a homicide, a spokesman for the Cabot Police Department said Monday.

A crime scene had been set up Monday night at the Chapel Ridge apartments located at 300 Chapel Ridge Dr. in Cabot, said Sgt. Shane Moore, spokesman for the Police Department. Moore said he did not know how police found out about the death.

He said the entire crime scene was inside an apartment, but police had not searched the residence as of 9:20 p.m. Monday. The victim was not transported to a hospital, he said.

There was no information on the victim or how the person died.

No additional information on the homicide investigation was available Monday night.

Metro on 11/29/2016