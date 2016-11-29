Child shot south of Little Rock, 3 arrested

Authorities said three people were arrested after a child was hurt in a shooting Sunday night in the Mabelvale area.

The Saline County sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies were sent to the 8100 block of Russwood Lane West a little before 8 p.m. Investigators said one child was shot and was treated and released from a hospital.

Lt. Jeffrey Silk, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Monday that the office wouldn't release additional information on the shooting because children were involved.

The release said the investigation led to the arrests of three people: Zachary Mitchell, 22; Season Robinson, 28; and Geraldine Clements, 78. All three live in Mabelvale.

Mitchell was charged with two counts each of attempted capital murder and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces charges of aggravated assault on a family member, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain persons and disorderly conduct. He's being held at the Saline County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Robinson faces two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a controlled substance. She was released from the Saline County jail Monday on $20,000 bond.

Clements was charged with hindering apprehension and evidence tampering.

State Desk on 11/29/2016