Cubans pay homage to late leader

HAVANA -- Hundreds of thousands of Cubans bade farewell to Fidel Castro on Monday, pledging allegiance to his socialist ideology and paying tribute before a nine-story image of the late leader as a young guerrilla.

Lines stretched for hours outside the Plaza of the Revolution, where Castro delivered fiery speeches to hundreds of thousands of supporters in the years after he seized power.

There and across the country, people signed condolence books and an oath of loyalty to Castro's sweeping May 1, 2000, proclamation of the Cuban revolution as an unending battle for socialism, nationalism and an outsize role for the island on the world stage.

Tribute sites were set up in hundreds of places across the country as the government urged Cubans to reaffirm their belief in the socialist, single-party system founded in the 1959 revolution.

Many mourners came on their own, but thousands of others were sent in groups by the communist government, which still employs about 80 percent of the working people in Cuba.

One of the first in line at the Plaza of the Revolution was Tania Jimenez, 53, a mathematician who arrived at 4 a.m. carrying a rose.

"Fidel is everything to us, the soul of this country who gave everything, all his life," Jimenez said, in tears.

Sandra Aguilar, a 48-year-old doctor, said her visit to the memorial had two goals: "We came to say goodbye to our commander, to reaffirm our support of the revolution."

Since Fidel Castro's death on Friday night, state-run television has broadcast nonstop footage of his speeches, interviews and foreign trips, interspersed with adulatory remembrances by prominent Cubans. State-run newspapers and radio have also been filled with tributes.

Inside the memorial, thousands walked through three rooms with near-identical displays featuring the 1962 Alberto Korda photograph of the young Castro in the Sierra Maestra mountains, bouquets of white flowers and an array of Castro's medals against a black backdrop, framed by honor guards of uniformed soldiers and children in school uniforms. The ashes of the 90-year-old former president did not appear to be on display.

Signs read: "The Cuban Communist Party is the only legitimate heir of the legacy and authority of the commander in chief of the Cuban Revolution, comrade Fidel Castro."

The scene was played out on a smaller scale at numerous places across the country.

At the Jose Antonio Mella school in Ciudad Escolar Libertad, on the western outskirts of Havana, schoolchildren in golden uniforms and local residents quietly lined up to sign the oath. By late morning, there were already more than 1,000 signatures.

Across the street in a community center, 70-year-old retiree Jose Menendez Marquez served as an honor guard as Cubans filed past the photo of Castro. He struggled to keep his chin high as tears rolled down his cheeks.

"There is no one else in the world like Fidel," Menendez said. "He did so many things for the Cuban people, it's incredible, innumerable. He delivered us from misery, from hunger."

All schools and government offices were closing for a second day of homage to Castro today.

Castro died two years into the process of normalization with the United States, a country that he spent decades fighting and defying.

North Korea, which saw Cuba as a comrade-in-arms against the United States, is observing a three-day period of mourning for Castro, and flags outside official buildings are being flown at half-staff.

According to a Japanese agency that monitors North Korean media, Castro is the first foreign political figure to be honored in such a manner since Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who died in 2004.

Reports from Pyongyang said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Cuban Embassy to pay his respects, and a delegation of senior North Korean officials has left for Havana to attend Castro's memorial services.

The North Korean mourning period will end Wednesday, when Castro's ashes will begin a three-day procession east across Cuba, retracing the march of his rebel army from the Sierra Maestra to the capital. The ashes will be interred on Sunday in Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago, Cuba's second-largest city, where Castro launched his revolution in 1953. The interment will end Cuba's nine days of official mourning.

For some, particularly younger Cubans, Castro's death barely registered.

Yankemell Barrera, a 20-year-old student, said Castro wasn't a strong presence in his life and that he wasn't much affected by his death or planning to go to any of the memorial events. He said studying for finals would be a better use of his time.

"Even if I'm obligated to go, I'm not doing it," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanneth Valdivieso and staff writers of The Associated Press.

