Dallas cornerback showing interest in Arkansas

Arkansas football Coach Bret Bielema and his staff hit the road recruiting Sunday, the first day of the contact period and a trip to see cornerback Chevin Calloway was a must stop.

Calloway, 5-11, 185 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Colorado, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU.

He hosted Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith, linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads for a two hour in-home visit Sunday.

"It went well," Calloway said. "We talked about Arkansas, the program and what they're trying to do, and they [discussed] how they can use me and how they can really work with me. We also talked about life outside of football and we talked about the different things going on with my season and how I can benefit the team if I was to come."

Calloway is a key reason why the Falcons will play Dallas Bishop Lynch for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state title in Waco on Saturday. He recorded 56 tackles, 9 for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions and 11 pass breakups this season.

The coaches talked up the robust business climate in Northwest Arkansas.

"We also talked about the alumni and the connections," said Calloway, who's considering business as his major.

He said he was impressed with Wal-Mart, J.B. Hunt and Tyson Foods being headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, along with other Fortune 500 companies servicing the area.

'It definitely opened my eyes," Calloway said.

Calloway, who was born in Pine Bluff before moving to Texas as a 3-year-old, still has numerous family members in the state who are big fans of the Razorbacks. He's visited the Hogs three times this year, including for the Alabama game on Oct. 8.

He planned to officially visit Fayetteville for the LSU game Nov. 12, but Bishop Dunne was on the playoffs. He and the coaches talked about visiting on Dec. 9-11 or later.

"That's what we were discussing, if not next week, it will be in January," Calloway said.

Sunday's in-home visit allowed both parties to know one another better.

"I got some background on the coaches and they got some background history on me," Calloway said. "I know more about them and they know more about who I am."

Calloway officially visited Nebraska earlier in the season and has plans to take trips to Ole Miss and Colorado. He said Nov. 8 the Hogs were his leader.

His mother and stepfather were impressed with the coaches.

"They said they were great coaches and they trust them and they were excited about the future and what things could hold if I decided to go there," Calloway said.

Calloway, who will play Under Armour All American game on Jan. 1 in Orlando, is ESPN's No. 8-ranked cornerback and No. 76 overall prospect in the nation. Members of the Arkansas staff have maintained steady contact with Calloway during the recruiting process, but he said they haven't been overbearing.

"That's what kept me really interested in them," Calloway said. "They're recruiting me like pretty much perfect."

Curl's route

Arkansas extended a scholarship offer to defensive back Kamren Curl on Saturday. It was his 24th offer so far.

"I think it's big offer because it's a SEC offer," Curl said.

Curl, 6-2, 180, of Muskogee, Okla., has scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Houston, Illinois, Texas Tech, Kansas, Cincinnati and others. He visited Fayetteville for the Hogs' 31-10 victory over Florida on Nov. 5.

"They have a really good fan base," Curl said. "They're a loyal fan base."

His father, Greg, is the defensive coordinator for Muskogee's ninth-grade team and a defensive assistant for the varsity.

Kamren Curl recorded 56 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups at safety and had 22 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown this season.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith scouted Curl during the Razorbacks' bye week after the Florida game. Curl is expected to host Smith for an in-home visit Thursday evening.

"He said I could play safety or corner," Curl said of Smith.

Curl, who has recorded an electronic 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has officially visited Nebraska and has plans to visit TCU on Dec 10 and Ole Miss on Jan. 27. He said he's considering an official visit to Arkansas.

