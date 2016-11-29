Aleppo’s rebel turf 33% lost

BEIRUT -- Thousands of people were sent fleeing for their lives on Monday as rebel fighters in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo lost more than a third of their territory to government forces.

Residents described desperate scenes of people being killed by shells as they searched for shelter after their homes came under the heaviest bombardment yet of the nearly five-year civil war. Years of airstrikes and shelling have destroyed entire neighborhoods of the rebel-held half of the divided city, once Syria's largest city and an industrial hub.

At least 4,000 people have fled from the rebel-held eastern districts to the city's government-controlled western side and have registered with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in Jibreen, a neighborhood there, Jens Laerke, the spokesman for the U.N. office of humanitarian affairs, said on Monday.

The rebels' loss of territory brings President Bashar Assad's troops closer than ever to realizing their biggest victory of the war: retaking full control of the northern city of Aleppo. That would give the Syrian government control of the country's five largest cities and most of the more populous west, leaving the rebel groups that are most focused on fighting Assad with only the northern province of Idlib and a few isolated pockets in the provinces of Aleppo and Homs and around the capital, Damascus.

Throughout the day, government troops supported by Iranian-backed militias from Iraq and the militant group Hezbollah advanced from the east and north into the rebel-held areas of Aleppo. That included Hanano, one of the first areas to fall in 2012, and Sakhour.

Kurdish-led militias were also involved in the fight, advancing from the west, from the Kurdish-controlled neighborhood of Sheikh Maksoud, taking the rebel-held district of Sheikh Fares. Russian air power has also been pivotal in the push for Aleppo.

Kurdish militias have staked out areas of de facto autonomy in parts of the country but are not entirely aligned with either the government or the rebels. The state media and opposition activists have portrayed them in the current fighting in Aleppo, however, as working with the government to fight rebels. The Kurdish militias have clashed previously with rebels in Aleppo, who shelled the Sheikh Maksoud area.

If the government takes back the whole city, large parts of Syria will still remain outside its control, as Kurdish groups and the Islamic State extremist group hold most of the eastern half of the country. But it could effectively spell the end of the Syrian insurgent movements that sprang up against Assad after a crackdown on protests in 2011. The capture of eastern Aleppo in 2012 was considered one of the armed opposition's greatest victories.

"It's like doomsday," said Zaher al-Zaher, an anti-government activist in eastern Aleppo who could communicate only in short bursts of text messages, as Internet connections were failing.

Rebel-held eastern Aleppo tried to make itself a model for a Syria without Assad. It elected local leaders, ran its own education system and built an economy trading with the rebel-held countryside and neighboring Turkey.

But four years of battles and airstrikes have reduced entire blocks in the territory to rubble.

Hisham al-Skeif, a member of a council in the rebel-held eastern districts of Aleppo, said he was scrambling to find housing for families in areas that had been recaptured in the past day. The rebel council's duties of late have included overseeing funerals above mass graves, often for corpses that cannot be identified because they are too badly disfigured or because there is no relative alive who can help with the identification.

"The problem today, in this moment, is not water and food," he said, at one point choking with tears. "We are threatened with slaughtering, slaughtering."

Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said the opposition's losses in Aleppo are the biggest since 2012.

"Aleppo city itself has also been a consistent base of moderate opposition activity, so its collapse spells what could be an existential blow to the moderate opposition from which it'll likely struggle to recover," he said.

Ammar Sakkar, a spokesman for the Fastaqim brigade, said the rebels would continue to fight.

"The situation of the revolutionaries inside the city is good, from a military point of view," he said. "We've redeployed and made fortifications. There will be an attempt to hold fast."

Surrender or starve

The battle of Aleppo has followed a pattern established by the government: encircle a rebel-held area; bombard it with airstrikes, barrel bombs and artillery; hit not only rebels but medical clinics, schools and other civilian structures; and wait for exhausted residents to run away or make a deal.

That approach has worked in the old city of Homs and in several Damascus suburbs. But eastern Aleppo is by far the biggest prize the government has tried to win in this way.

In the past two weeks of fighting alone, at least 225 civilians, including at least 25 children, have been killed by government bombardments in rebel-held areas. At least 27 civilians, including 11 children, have been killed by rebel shelling.

Government forces surrounded and besieged the rebel-controlled parts of the city this year, closing off regular access to food, medicine and other supplies.

More than 250,000 people are believed trapped there with limited access to food, water and medical supplies. They include more than 100,000 children, the U.N. says.

"We've been under siege for the past three months," said Alaeddine Hilal, a 45-year-old trader who lives between the Hulluk and Haidariyeh neighborhoods, speaking by phone. "I couldn't find a tomato or potato, or even an egg to eat. There were no nutrients left."

Al-Watan, a government-aligned newspaper, said the army aimed to divide the remaining rebel-held territory into isolated pockets, forcing militants to surrender or "accept national reconciliation under the terms of the Syrian state." In other areas across the country, the United Nations has described this strategy as "surrender or starve."

A group of lawyers want to launch a criminal case in Germany against Assad over what they say are war crimes committed in Aleppo. German law allows prosecutions under the principle of universal jurisdiction, under which countries can pursue foreigners for crimes committed abroad.

The lawyers cited Amnesty International reports and individual accounts by asylum-seekers in Germany in arguing that there is overwhelming evidence of multiple atrocities committed by Assad in Aleppo between April and November.

"We're experiencing genocide in Aleppo in slow motion," attorney Mehmet Daimaguler said, citing the targeted bombing of hospitals, cluster bombs on civilians and forced expulsion.

Hilal, who has four children, said his family is scattered. "I stayed in the liberated area because I couldn't move," he said of maintaining his residence in eastern Aleppo. He has not seen one of his sons in two years and has yet to meet his first grandson.

"We've aged 200 years in these past two or three years," he said. "It was like judgment day. I wouldn't wish this on my enemies."

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Barnard and Hwaida Saad of The New York Times; by Zeina Karam, Philip Issa, Bassem Mroue, Sarah El Deeb, Albert Aji, Nataliya Vasilyeva and staff writers of The Associated Press; and by Louisa Loveluck and Zakaria Zakaria of The Washington Post.

