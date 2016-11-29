Fayetteville police: Man kidnapped at gunpoint; suspect on loose

FAYETTEVILLE — Police are looking for a man who they say broke into another man’s home Tuesday morning, kidnapped the man and drove the man to a bank while demanding money.

The kidnapped man managed to escape at the bank, police spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said. No one was injured during the incident, he said.

Police did not release Tuesday the name of the man who was kidnapped, Stout said.

A man in his 60s told police he had been napping at home when a black man wearing a mask and hoodie broke into his house at 2054 S. Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Stout said. The man who broke into the home had a gun, according to the initial call, Stout said.

The man in the mask forced the victim into a truck and drove to the bank, police said.

They stopped at an ATM machine around 11:48 a.m., and the man who had been kidnapped ran into the Arvest Bank at 2761 E. Mission Blvd., Stout said. The truck then drove away, he said. The police were called from the bank, records show.

The kidnapper did not get any money, Stout said. Police are still investigating, and no arrest has been made.

Police are looking for a black man who is about 190 pounds and around 6 feet tall, Stout said. The man was wearing dark gray sweatpants, a hoodie or hooded sweatshirt and a mask at the time of the kidnapping, Stout said.