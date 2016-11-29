Getting it straight
This article was published today at 2:44 a.m. Updated November 28, 2016 at 2:44 a.m.
Because of a production error, the Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 Super Quizzes did not include all the answers. Here they are in their entirety.
Nov. 23 Super Quiz
People
He was born at Braunau am Inn in Austria in 1889.
He famously rode from Boston to Lexington.
He is the most famous person born in Corsica.
She is known for her World War II diary.
His missionary hospital was at Lambarene, Gabon.
Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon to fight this man.
This revolutionary was killed in Bolivia in 1967.
Her father was Chief Powhatan.
Mary Jo Kopechne drowned in this man's car.
ANSWERS:
Adolf Hitler
Paul Revere
Napoleon Bonaparte
Anne Frank
Albert Schweitzer
Pompey
Che Guevara
Pocahontas
Ted Kennedy
Nov. 24 Super Quiz
Buildings and construction
What famous structure is found on Salisbury Plain, England?
In which city is the Wailing Wall?
The Romans built this wall to keep out Picts and Scots.
In which city is the Doge's Palace?
In which country is the Pyramid of the Sun?
What is the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere?
What famous tomb was built by Emperor Shah Jahan?
In which building would you find Poets' Corner?
In which city is Topkapi Palace?
ANSWERS:
Stonehenge
Jerusalem
Hadrian's Wall
Venice, Italy
Mexico
One World Trade Center
Taj Mahal
Westminster Abbey
Istanbul
Metro on 11/29/2016
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.