Tuesday, November 29, 2016, 4:25 a.m.
Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:44 a.m. Updated November 28, 2016 at 2:44 a.m.

Because of a production error, the Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 Super Quizzes did not include all the answers. Here they are in their entirety.

Nov. 23 Super Quiz

People

  1. He was born at Braunau am Inn in Austria in 1889.

  2. He famously rode from Boston to Lexington.

  3. He is the most famous person born in Corsica.

  4. She is known for her World War II diary.

  5. His missionary hospital was at Lambarene, Gabon.

  6. Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon to fight this man.

  7. This revolutionary was killed in Bolivia in 1967.

  8. Her father was Chief Powhatan.

  9. Mary Jo Kopechne drowned in this man's car.

ANSWERS:

  1. Adolf Hitler

  2. Paul Revere

  3. Napoleon Bonaparte

  4. Anne Frank

  5. Albert Schweitzer

  6. Pompey

  7. Che Guevara

  8. Pocahontas

  9. Ted Kennedy

Nov. 24 Super Quiz

Buildings and construction

  1. What famous structure is found on Salisbury Plain, England?

  2. In which city is the Wailing Wall?

  3. The Romans built this wall to keep out Picts and Scots.

  4. In which city is the Doge's Palace?

  5. In which country is the Pyramid of the Sun?

  6. What is the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere?

  7. What famous tomb was built by Emperor Shah Jahan?

  8. In which building would you find Poets' Corner?

  9. In which city is Topkapi Palace?

ANSWERS:

  1. Stonehenge

  2. Jerusalem

  3. Hadrian's Wall

  4. Venice, Italy

  5. Mexico

  6. One World Trade Center

  7. Taj Mahal

  8. Westminster Abbey

  9. Istanbul

Metro on 11/29/2016

Print Headline: Getting it straight

