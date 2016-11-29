Getting it straight

Because of a production error, the Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 Super Quizzes did not include all the answers. Here they are in their entirety.

Nov. 23 Super Quiz

People

Mary Jo Kopechne drowned in this man's car.

Her father was Chief Powhatan.

This revolutionary was killed in Bolivia in 1967.

Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon to fight this man.

His missionary hospital was at Lambarene, Gabon.

She is known for her World War II diary.

He is the most famous person born in Corsica.

He famously rode from Boston to Lexington.

He was born at Braunau am Inn in Austria in 1889.

ANSWERS:

Nov. 24 Super Quiz

Buildings and construction

What famous structure is found on Salisbury Plain, England?

In which city is the Wailing Wall?

The Romans built this wall to keep out Picts and Scots.

In which city is the Doge's Palace?

In which country is the Pyramid of the Sun?

What is the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere?

What famous tomb was built by Emperor Shah Jahan?

In which building would you find Poets' Corner?