California's Issa retains House seat

SAN DIEGO -- California's Darrell Issa, the wealthiest member of Congress, is keeping his House seat.

The eight-term Republican and antagonist of President Barack Obama survived a fierce fight with political neophyte Democrat Doug Applegate in his coastal district north of San Diego.

Unofficial returns Monday show Issa holding a 2,300-vote edge, with only a small number of votes left to tally. Vote counting extended for weeks after the election as officials tallied late-arriving mail ballots and those filled out at polling places.

Donald Trump's presence at the top of the ticket in Democratic-tilting California and changing demographics in the district made the contest much closer than expected.

Issa is the former chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

His fortune from a car-alarm manufacturing business has been estimated at more than $250 million.

Police kill woman's slayer in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE -- Authorities on Monday released the identities of both the attacker and victim after a man fatally shot a woman, threw her body out of a car and then was killed in a shootout with sheriff's deputies Sunday night.

April Peck, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's office.

Hicks said Peck was killed by Terrell Walker, 48, who died after a shootout with sheriff's deputies.

Deputies said Walker shot Peck and threw her out of a car.

While a group of passers-by stopped to help the woman, deputies said, Walker returned, running over two people, including a 17-year-old, before stepping from his vehicle and opening fire, wounding one. The gunman then drove off, crashing into an ambulance as he fled. Hicks said all of those injured are expected to recover.

Judge in killing by Ohio officer recuses

CINCINNATI -- A new judge will hear the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in the fatal shooting of a black motorist, after the judge who declared a mistrial over a hung jury removed herself from the case Monday.

"Retrial should be conducted with a blank slate on all matters," Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan said in court.

The case was assigned to Judge Tom Heekin, who will decide on pending matters including the prosecutor's effort to move the trial to another jurisdiction. Prosecutor Joe Deters said he will retry Ray Tensing on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop but wants a jury in another county away from intense local attention.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away. Attorney Stewart Mathews said DuBose tried to use his car as a deadly weapon. Deters repeated last week that he believes the shooting wasn't justified and the evidence contradicts Tensing's story.

N.D. sheriff: U.S. deadline passes buck

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A North Dakota sheriff on Monday dismissed a Dec. 5 deadline set by the Army Corps of Engineers for protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline to leave federal land as a meaningless move aimed only at reducing the government's legal responsibility for hundreds of demonstrators.

The Army Corps of Engineers "is basically kicking the can down the road, and all it is doing is taking the liability from the Corps and putting it on" the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said, adding that state and local officials lack jurisdiction to remove the protesters.

Scores of people have been gathered for months to oppose the $3.8 billion project. Last week, the Corps said that all federal lands north of the Cannonball River, including the encampment called Oceti Sakowin, or Seven Council Fires, will be closed to the public for "safety concerns." The agency cited North Dakota's oncoming winter and increasingly contentious clashes between protesters and police.

But in a statement issued late Sunday, the Corps said it "has no plans for forcible removal."

The 1,172-mile pipeline is nearly complete except for a small section beneath a Missouri River reservoir near the encampment, which is about 50 miles south of Bismarck.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports.

A Section on 11/29/2016