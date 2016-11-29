• Ginella Massa, a Toronto television journalist, wore a hijab, a Muslim head scarf, while filling in on one of the city's major news broadcasts, tweeting afterward, "I don't think a woman in hijab has ever anchored a newscast in Canada."

• Toshimi Takeda, manager of an amusement park on the Japanese island of Kyushu, said the park now regrets opening an ice rink with about 5,000 dead fish frozen beneath the skating surface after a furor erupted on social media with many accusing the park of animal cruelty.

• Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Airlines, said the airline has banned for life a passenger who rudely expressed his support for President-elect Donald Trump, adding that Delta will issue refunds to other passengers on the flight from Atlanta to Allentown, Pa.

• Johnny O'Mara, chief of police in Kiefer, Okla., said a noise woke up an identified father who tackled the man he found standing over the crib of his 1-year-old son, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Bradley Hill on burglary and attempted kidnapping counts.

• Austin Haughwout, 20, lost a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully expelled by Central Connecticut State University in New Britain for posting videos online of drones shooting bullets and jets of flames, though school officials said he actually was expelled for threatening to shoot people at the school.

• Loretta Kretchko, an antiques dealer, said the key to Room No. 22 at the Homestead Inn in New Milford, Conn., where Marilyn Monroe stayed in 1956 while dating playwright Arthur Miller, was sold on eBay to a town resident for $131.

• Jessica Kennedy and her husband, Ben, came home two days before Thanksgiving with their rare set of identical triplets, Reed, Knox and Finn, who were born Nov. 2 and spent nearly three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

• Scott Bailey, 34, a personal injury lawyer in Clayton, Mo., turned himself in to face an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of a 73-year-old woman after he and another driver crashed into her vehicle while street racing, prosecutors said.

• Saimir Strati, an Albanian artist, unveiled a 12-square-yard portrait of Mother Teresa in the country's capital, Pristina, that he made using 1.5 million wire staples, which he described as a call for European countries to stop raising fences to shut out refugees.

