Lottery hit with $2M lawsuit after computer glitch
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
WILMINGTON, Del. — Two men claim in a lawsuit that the Delaware Lottery owes them millions for winning tickets they purchased after a computer glitch generated multiple matching numbers.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported that a lawsuit filed Nov. 18 by John Brookings Jr. and Richard Spence says the men received two winning tickets, worth $1 million each, after playing Keno, a bingo-style lottery game, last December.
However, the Delaware Lottery refused to honor the tickets.
State Lottery Director Vernon Kirk is also named in the lawsuit. He said in a statement in February that the winning tickets resulted from a computer malfunction that generated five tickets with the same numbers over a period of about 20 minutes.
Neither side in the case would comment on the lawsuit.
